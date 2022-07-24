abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $115,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $206.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

