abrdn plc Has $494.01 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,904 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $494,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $521.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.