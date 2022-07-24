abrdn plc Purchases 514,947 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 0.9% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. abrdn plc owned about 1.23% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $364,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

FMX stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

