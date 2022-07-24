abrdn plc Sells 2,195,712 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,195,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $308,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

