abrdn plc Sells 81,269 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,269 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $289,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.72 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.84. The company has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

