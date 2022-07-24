abrdn plc Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.19% of Equinix worth $131,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $653.78 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

