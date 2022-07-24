ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. ACNB has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III acquired 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $791,686.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $174,515.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,793 shares in the company, valued at $279,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,104 shares of company stock worth $124,770. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ACNB by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

