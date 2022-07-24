Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €11.80 ($11.92) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €17.00 ($17.17).
Addiko Bank Price Performance
Shares of Addiko Bank stock opened at 11.15 on Wednesday. Addiko Bank has a 12-month low of 10.93 and a 12-month high of 12.96.
About Addiko Bank
