adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on adidas from €305.00 ($308.08) to €240.00 ($242.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.50.

ADDYY opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. adidas has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

