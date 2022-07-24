Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 179,983 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,983 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 4.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $141,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 263,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.18%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

