Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,391 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 1.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $57,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,491,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 273,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

