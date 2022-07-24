Aew Capital Management L P Has $228.08 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 6.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.34% of Equinix worth $228,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $653.78 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $655.92 and a 200 day moving average of $696.95.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

