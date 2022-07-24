Aew Capital Management L P Purchases 22,325 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $46,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

Public Storage stock opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.74. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

