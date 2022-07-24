Aew Capital Management L P Sells 19,525 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

