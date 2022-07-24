Aew Capital Management L P Sells 314,513 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,513 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.42% of Brixmor Property Group worth $109,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.