AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.72

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.72 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 24.98 ($0.30). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,729,830 shares changing hands.

AFC Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.17 million and a PE ratio of -19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

