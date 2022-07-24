Alchemix (ALCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.64 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $29.27 or 0.00130878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.08 or 1.00003555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,595,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,363 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

