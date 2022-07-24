Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 2,047,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,157. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.