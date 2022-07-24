Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $3.00 billion 0.46 $684.27 million N/A N/A ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.58 billion 0.11 $448.51 million N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Algoma Steel Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.51%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Risk & Volatility

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A 81.52% 33.78% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of Arcelormittal Holdings Ag.

