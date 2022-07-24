Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Allakos Stock Performance
Allakos stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $7,985,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
