Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIRD. Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 83.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 727,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Allbirds by 847.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

