Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Cap Tops $34.37 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

