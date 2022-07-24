Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

