Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.88.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $265.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.