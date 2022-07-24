American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.53 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Shares of AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

