AmonD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,452.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $782,459.05 and approximately $1,452.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032915 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.