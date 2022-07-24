Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00015738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $54.51 million and $5.90 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016709 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032685 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
