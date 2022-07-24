Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $610.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Amyris by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amyris by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amyris by 2,531.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $8,443,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

