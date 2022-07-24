Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price at $510.58

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDVMF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,850 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.