Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $144.40

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.40.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

IAC opened at $74.32 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

