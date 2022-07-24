AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Cut to $19.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.73.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.4 %
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.