AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Cut to $19.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.73.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.4 %

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,354,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,399,000 after buying an additional 400,310 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.