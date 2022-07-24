Antero Midstream Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

