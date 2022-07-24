Appleton Group LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 796,051 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 745,536 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 430,607 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

