Appleton Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Appleton Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for approximately 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.