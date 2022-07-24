Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

APTX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 22.49 and a quick ratio of 22.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

