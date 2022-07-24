Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,773,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

