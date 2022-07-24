Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.