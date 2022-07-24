Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 31,210 shares.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

