ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032624 BTC.
ArGoApp Coin Profile
ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.
ArGoApp Coin Trading
