Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 311 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $259.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.