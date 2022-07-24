Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

