Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $158.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.