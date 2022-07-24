Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $56,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

