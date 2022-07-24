Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Micron Technology by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

