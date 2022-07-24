Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $62,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

