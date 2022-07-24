Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MO opened at $43.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

