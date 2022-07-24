Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,275,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

