Arizona State Retirement System Has $49.05 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.