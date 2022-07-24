Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

