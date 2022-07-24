Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.09.

OTLY opened at 3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 19.86.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

